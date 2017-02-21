× Man arrested for soliciting sex from a minor

CECIL COUNTY, MD- Maryland State Police investigators from the Maryland Computer Crimes Section, Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrest a Cecil County man on sexual solicitation related felony charges.

The suspect, identified as Stephen Scott., 28, of the 200 block of West Main Street, in Elkton was arrested without incident. He is charged with Sexual Solicitation of a law enforcement officer posing as a minor. If convicted, Scott faces up to ten years imprisonment and up to $25,000 in fines.

On Tuesday, February 14, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a proactive operation involving the online sexual solicitation of minors. During the covert operation Scott communicated online with an undercover police officer posing as a minor. He made statements expressing a desire to meet the minor and engage in sexual activity.

On Tuesday, February 21, Scott traveled to an undisclosed location in Elkton, for the encounter. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the operation, Scott was arrested without incident and transported and taken before a District Court Commissioner and held pending a bond hearing.