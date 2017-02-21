More clouds Tuesday, but temperatures remain in the 50s

MORE CLOUDS: Temperatures on this Tuesday are beginning much chillier, but clouds are moving into the region. Readings are in the upper 20s to middle 30s with a light to calm wind. Clouds remain abundant through the afternoon, but that does not prevent another mild day. Afternoon temperatures reach the 50s once more. The overnight period remains on the cloudier side as a weak system approaches. It’s a mild night, with readings in the middle 30s to lower 40s. A shower is possible close to daybreak, but most are expected to stay dry through the night.

WARMTH RETURNS: Temperatures turn warmer once again from the middle to the end of the week. A few morning showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There’s some more sunshine Thursday, though still mixed with some clouds. Temperatures jump well into the 60s, with many spots likely touching 70 degrees. By Friday, the region is in the upper 60s to lower 70s! There’s increasing clouds and the chance for a passing shower.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more typical February air mass starts sliding in for the weekend. There’s likely widespread showers Saturday ahead of a cold front that cools us down. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. After a mild start, temperatures still make it into the 60s. Chillier air starts working in Saturday night, with temperatures in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Conditions are breezy, but mostly sunny. The chillier air doesn’t linger too long. It appears modest warming takes place again on Monday. We’ll watch for a small shower chance.

Have a great Tuesday!