Olivia’s cooks up Fire grilled Salmon Carbonara ‘gluten free’

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA -- Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Fire grilled Salmon Carbonara

"Gluten free"

6oz heavy cream

8 oz fresh filet of salmon

3 oz smoked salmon

2 oz peas (frozen)

8 oz rice noodles

2 oz white wine

1 tbsp fresh basil

2 tbsp garlic butter

1 tsp fresh chopped basil

Asian chicken wrap

6oz grilled chicken breast

6 large leaves of butter lettuce

1/2 cup euro cucumbers chopped

1/2 cup jicama peeled & diced

1 tbsp red onion chopped

3 tbsp carrots shredded

Asian ginger peanut sauce

1 tsp cilantro

1/2 lime juiced

Fresh ginger

Fresh mint

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 oz soy sauce

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp sugar

2 oz mirin sauce

Cocktails

A few twists on the classic White Russian

Nutty Russian

"Dairy free"

Kahlua

Stoli vodka

Amaretto

Cashew milk

Shake all ingredients over ice and serve.

Berry Russian

Kahlua

Chambord

Stoli vodka

Cream

Fresh raspberries

Shake all ingredients over ice. Top w fresh raspberries. Serve.

Salty caramel Russian

Kahlua

Stoli salted caramel vodka

Cream or cashew milk

Fresh caramel drizzle

Shake all ingredients over ice. Add whipped cream (if desired) & Drizzle a hint of caramel on top. Enjoy!