Olivia’s cooks up Fire grilled Salmon Carbonara ‘gluten free’

Fire grilled Salmon Carbonara
"Gluten free"
6oz heavy cream
8 oz fresh filet of salmon
3 oz smoked salmon
2 oz peas (frozen)
8 oz rice noodles
2 oz white wine
1 tbsp fresh basil
2 tbsp garlic butter
1 tsp fresh chopped basil
Asian chicken wrap
6oz grilled chicken breast
6 large leaves of butter lettuce
1/2 cup euro cucumbers chopped
1/2 cup jicama peeled & diced
1 tbsp red onion chopped
3 tbsp carrots shredded
Asian ginger peanut sauce
1 tsp cilantro
1/2 lime juiced
Fresh ginger
Fresh mint
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 oz soy sauce
1/2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp sugar
2 oz mirin sauce
Cocktails
A few twists on the classic White Russian
Nutty Russian
"Dairy free"
Kahlua
Stoli vodka
Amaretto
Cashew milk
Shake all ingredients over ice and serve.
Berry Russian
Kahlua
Chambord
Stoli vodka
Cream
Fresh raspberries
Shake all ingredients over ice. Top w fresh raspberries. Serve.
Salty caramel Russian
Kahlua
Stoli salted caramel vodka
Cream or cashew milk
Fresh caramel drizzle
Shake all ingredients over ice. Add whipped cream (if desired) & Drizzle a hint of caramel on top. Enjoy!