Police search for clues in neighborhood park shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Lower Paxton Township Police respond to a shooting at in the 4200 block of Continental Drive near a neighborhood park. It happen at about 3:36 p.m.

One person with a gunshot wound was rushed to a local hospital. No word on a condition. Police were on the scene for several hours combing the parking lot of Centennial Acres Park for evidence.

The investigation continues.