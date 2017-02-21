× Police seek information after man’s vehicle is stolen while helping friend move

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into how an automobile was stolen from a man while he was helping his friend move.

On February 20 at 8:20 p.m., police were called to a reported theft of an automobile in the 1500 block of Mt. Rose Avenue.

The victim told police that he was helping someone move and had parked his car in the alley while he walked around the front of the building to drop something off. The victim left the car unlocked and running.

When he returned to the alley within a few minutes, the victim saw that someone had entered the car and was driving westbound in the alley. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on S. Ogontz Street.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the department at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org. Tips may also be submitted to the York County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-722-0991 or you may submit a tip on-line at www.yorkcountycrimestoppers.org.