Police seek to identify suspect using counterfeit credit card

Posted 3:43 PM, February 21, 2017, by
170002143_1

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. –  Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in a series of access device frauds. The suspect used two counterfeit credit cards to purchase $6,000 in gift cards from Giant Foods on Friday, February 3rd.

The suspect went to Giant Foods at 4211 Union Deposit Road and 2300 Linglestown Road and purchased twelve separate $500 gift cards.  Additionally, it is believed the same suspect made a successful purchase at Giant in Upper Allen Township and made attempts at stores in Dillsburg and Newport.  Investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect, a black male.

170002143_2If anyone has information related to this case or can identify the suspect, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656  or submit a tip on this website.  Reference case # 17-0002143.