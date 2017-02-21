× Police seek to identify suspect using counterfeit credit card

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in a series of access device frauds. The suspect used two counterfeit credit cards to purchase $6,000 in gift cards from Giant Foods on Friday, February 3rd.

The suspect went to Giant Foods at 4211 Union Deposit Road and 2300 Linglestown Road and purchased twelve separate $500 gift cards. Additionally, it is believed the same suspect made a successful purchase at Giant in Upper Allen Township and made attempts at stores in Dillsburg and Newport. Investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect, a black male.

If anyone has information related to this case or can identify the suspect, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656 or submit a tip on this website. Reference case # 17-0002143.