Poll: What do you think will happen if H-1B, the highly-skilled worker visa program, changes?

The H-1B visa is the most popular pathway for foreigners to work in the United States, CNN reported. It’s also widely believed that the program is abused.

The use of the program is not only to give the most highly trained foreign workers a chance for occupation in American, but it is also used by companies to pay cheap labor. Startups lose out to big outsourcing firms, CNN explained, which gobble up a disproportionate share of the 85,000 annually administered visas.

As President Trump takes another step toward rolling out his immigration reforms, he said he wants to crackdown on the misuse of work visas. According to the draft of an executive order obtained by CNN, it was circulated in January that Trump was looking to alter numerous visa programs, including H-1B.

Demand for H-1B visas have far exceeded supply. Because of that, the visas are doled out by a lottery system.

Different responses have emerged from an expectation that the best and brightest of foreign-skilled workers will be deported, to American skilled workers, who has either lost a job to a cheaper foreign employee, earning improved compensation.

What do you think will happen if H-1B, the highly-skilled worker visa program, is updated?