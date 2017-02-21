× Victim catches sight of fleeing suspect in attempted home burglary

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of South Mountain Road for an attempted burglary over the weekend. It happen just before midnight Sunday night.

The resident told police that she heard a noise from the bedroom area. She went to investigate and discovered that the window to the bedroom had been forced open. She then saw a person running away from the window.

The window had been pulled open and the screen removed. It did not appear as though entry had been made to the home.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647, through 911.