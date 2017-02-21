Woman killed in Lancaster County house fire, 15 people displaced

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – One woman is dead and fifteen people are displaced after a Tuesday evening house fire.

Firefighters responded at about 7:10 p.m. to a fire in an apartment house along the 900 block of Mary Street.

Additional fire crews were summoned to battle the blaze. The heavy smoke and fire forced firefighters to battle the blaze from the exterior only.

Volunteers are assisting 7 adults and 8 children after a late night fir on the 900 block of Mary Street, Mt. Joy ,Lancaster County — Red Cross-Central PA (@RedCross_CentPA) February 22, 2017

The Red Cross is assisting 7 adults and 8 children that were displaced by the fire.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.