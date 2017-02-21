× York County man faces sentencing for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death

YORK, Pa., — A York County man who plead guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Marcus Bordelon admitted to stabbing Samantha Young in Wrightsville in 2015 and also plead guilty to conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.

According to investigators, Young’s body was found locked in a shed along the 100 block of Chestnut Street and she was stabbed more than 50 times.

Police say Bordelon’s girlfriend, Natasha Stover, conspired with him via text messages to kill Samantha Young. She is also facing charges in Young’s death.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.