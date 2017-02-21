× Wrightsville woman accused of threatening to shoot dentist, receptionist over unpaid bill

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Wrightsville woman is facing charges after she threatened to shoot a dentist and receptionist over a bill, according to court documents.

Anny C. Wilhelm, 63, is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened on February 13 at Cantwell Dental Group located along the 2200 block of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Wilhelm walked into the office and began cursing at the receptionist about an unpaid bill that had gone to collections, according to the criminal complaint. The dentist was in an exam room when she overheard the yelling and walked into the lobby.

According to court documents, Wilhelm asked, “Do you want me to get my gun out and shoot you?”

After Wilhelm left–employees locked the door and called police.

Investigators said Wilhelm has a license to carry from the York County Sherrif’s Department.