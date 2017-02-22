× Berks County man sentenced to at least 2 years in prison for stealing power tools, other items

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Berks County man was recently sentenced for breaking into a garage and taking a snowblower, chainsaw, and other items.

Kevin Conover, 53, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison after being convicted in December for the Oct. 6, 2015 burglary in East Earl Township.

During the burglary, victims arrived at the garage as Conover was stealing the items. Conover fled, but left his truck at the scene, allowing investigators to trace it to him. The victims were able to identify Conover as the man who was stealing the items.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa emphasized Conover’s criminal history that includes a previous burglary conviction and a federal prison sentence on drug charges.

As a part of the sentence, Conover has been ordered to pay $1,075 in restitution.