Early shower possible, then a much warmer Wednesday afternoon

WARMTH RETURNS: Temperatures turn warmer once again from the middle to the end of the week. A few morning showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies to begin the day. Readings are a bit milder, in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Clouds give way to more sunshine during the afternoon. Readings are much warmer as well. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 60s. There’s a light south wind at times. Thursday is even warmer! In fact, it feels more like a mid spring day! Temperatures jump well into the 60s, with many spots likely touching 70 degrees. By Friday, the region is in the upper 60s to lower 70s! There’s increasing clouds and the chance for a passing shower, but should stay dry.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more typical February air mass starts sliding in for the weekend. There’s likely widespread showers Saturday ahead of a cold front that cools us down. A few thunderstorms are not out of the question. After a mild start, temperatures still make it into the 60s despite clouds and rain chances. Chillier air starts working in Saturday night, with temperatures in the 30s by Sunday morning. Conditions are breezy Sunday, but mostly sunny. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 40s with colder wind chill values expected.

NEXT WEEK: The chillier air doesn’t linger too long. It appears modest warming takes place again on Monday. We’ll watch for a small shower chance. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday starts chilly, with a rain or snow shower possible. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s by the afternoon. A small shower chance remains.

Have a great Wednesday!