Father charged after beating his son with a bat

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A father is charged after beating his son with a bat during an argument.

According to police, Edward Lee Caradine, 43, hit his juvenile son multiple times with an aluminum bat during an argument around 3:30 Monday afternoon. His son suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Caradine was arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment.

He is currently in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.