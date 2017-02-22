Hanover’s Aldus Brewing Company’s growing following

Posted 9:41 AM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, February 22, 2017

HANOVER (YORK COUNTY)--For just over 3 years, Hanover's Aldus Brewing Company has grown into a staple of the community as one of the fastest-growing brews in the area. With new and exciting brews coming out every year, and a pub with a devoted and growing following in the community.