Leola man faces third felony charge of receiving stolen property

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – On January 7, an alert resident spotted a suspicious, occupied, car in the parking lot of a church located in the 100 Block of North Groffdale Road. The resident said his attention was drawn to the vehicle based on where it was parked, the time of day, and that there was trash littered on the ground next to the vehicle.

The resident noted the license plate and called police the next day. It was discovered the car, a yellow 2002 Mazda Protégé, had been reported stolen from West Manchester Township, York County, earlier on the same day.

Investigation revealed the identity of the driver of the car seen in the parking lot was that of 20 year old Andrew David Wenger of Leola.

Wenger, who was already incarcerated on prior recent charges of possessing stolen vehicles in Lancaster and Berks County, was arraigned and his bail set at $50,000 for this particular charge. He faces a preliminary hearing on March 10., 2017.