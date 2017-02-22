× Man, 44, killed in Gettysburg crash

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–The Adams County coroner’s office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Gettysburg.

Michael Boslett, 44, of Gettysburg, died in a crash at the intersection of West Middle and Baltimore Streets around 6:22 p.m.

According to police reports, Boslett was driving east on West Middle Street when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the rear bumper of a westbound vehicle.

Boslett’s vehicle went over the curb and crossed into both lanes of Baltimore Street, where it hit a utility pole, police said. The front window of Christine’s Cafe was also damaged in the crash.

Boslett died at the scene.