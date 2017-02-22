× Man exposes himself to Amish children while riding a bicycle

LEOLA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A man is wanted after exposing himself to a group of Amish students as they walking home from school Tuesday.

According to police, Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a group of Amish children were walking home from the Forest Hill Amish School, when a man on a bicycle approached them. The man approached the children on West Center Square Road, when he exposed himself.

The suspect is described as a middle aged, white man, with a gray or light colored beard. He was wearing all black clothing, with a hooded jacket pulled tight around his face. The man was riding Red mountain bike with gray trim. The bike had a cargo rack and black bag behind the seat.

There have been similar situations in Upper Leacock Township and West Earl Township in the past year.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or call East Lampeter Township Police Lieutenant Rob Eachus at 717-291-4676.