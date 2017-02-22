× Masked burglars target Mount Joy pizza shop

MOUNT JOY, Pa. – Mount Joy Borough Police are on the look out for a pair of burglary suspects. Officers responded early Tuesday morning February 21, to an alarm at Papa’s Pizza in the 400 block of West Main Street.

When officer’s arrived on the scene, they found that the rear door was ajar. Upon further investigation, it was found that the restaurant had been burglarized. It was determined that 2 suspects had entered the establishment and stole money out of the cash register. The suspects were wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call (717) 653-1650.