× Narvon teen faces charge after sharing film of student on social media

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A 17 year old boy from Narvon has been referred to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation, following an incident which occurred at the Brownstown Career & Technology Center on January 26.

The boy allegedly filmed another student, during a class function, and sent it out to other students via a social media platform. Due to privacy issues, the nature of the activity cannot be released but the activity violated the restrictions listed in the Pennsylvania Cyber Harassment law.

Principal Michael DelPriore says the school has strict policies against harassment of all kinds and they are committed to reporting and addressing any and all harassment.