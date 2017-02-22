Newville U.S. Army veteran receives overdue Korean War medals to
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Congressman Lou Barletta, PA-11, presented long-overdue medals to United States Army Veteran Willis Eugene Negley, surrounded by family and friends, in a ceremony at Shippensburg University’s Old Main Chapel on Wednesday. Negley served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and served in Korea for 13 months.
“Our veterans have sacrificed enormously to protect our great nation and to keep us free from harm around the world,” Barletta said. “We are proud of Willis for his service and are truly grateful for his selfless actions in the Korean War. These five medals represent but a small amount of our regard for his heroism.”
Negley received the following medals:
- Good Conduct Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Korean Service Medal with 1 bronze service star
- Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award
- United Nations Service Medal
Rep. Barletta frequently presents medals which were lost or never awarded for a variety of reasons, including fire, lost records, or discovery of old records. Veterans and their families wishing to secure medals for themselves or loved ones can contact the Congressman’s offices in Washington, DC (202-225-6511), Hazleton (570-751-0050), Harrisburg (717-525-7002), Carlisle (717-249-0190), or Sunbury (570-988-7801).