Newville U.S. Army veteran receives overdue Korean War medals to

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Congressman Lou Barletta, PA-11, presented long-overdue medals to United States Army Veteran Willis Eugene Negley, surrounded by family and friends, in a ceremony at Shippensburg University’s Old Main Chapel on Wednesday. Negley served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and served in Korea for 13 months.

“Our veterans have sacrificed enormously to protect our great nation and to keep us free from harm around the world,” Barletta said. “We are proud of Willis for his service and are truly grateful for his selfless actions in the Korean War. These five medals represent but a small amount of our regard for his heroism.”

Negley received the following medals:

Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Korean Service Medal with 1 bronze service star

Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award

United Nations Service Medal

Rep. Barletta frequently presents medals which were lost or never awarded for a variety of reasons, including fire, lost records, or discovery of old records. Veterans and their families wishing to secure medals for themselves or loved ones can contact the Congressman’s offices in Washington, DC (202-225-6511), Hazleton (570-751-0050), Harrisburg (717-525-7002), Carlisle (717-249-0190), or Sunbury (570-988-7801).