Police are searching for a missing Lower Paxton Township man

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Paxton Township Police ask for the public’s help in finding David Palmer of Spring Valley Road.

According to police, Palmer’s out-of-state family called Lower Paxton Township Police, reporting ta the was supposed to board a bus going to Oklahoma City, but never picked up his pre-purchased ticket on January 29. Before Palmer went missing, he was sending sporadic messages to his family in Harrisburg. His whereabouts remain unknown at this time.

If anyone has information, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 in reference case #17-0001761.