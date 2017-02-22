Record warmth is possible Thursday

POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH

Flow strengthens out of the south for Thursday and after morning lows well into the 40s, highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The record for the day is 70 degrees and we have a good

chance of tying or breaking the record. A frontal boundary sags south into the area late Thursday afternoon and may trigger a few showers or even a rumble or two. The front then pushes back to the north allow for much warmer air to surge in for Friday. Expect a dry end to the week under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Changes arrive over the weekend. It’s start mild ahead of a strong cold front, which approaches by the afternoon Saturday, and triggers widespread showers. A few embedded thundershowers are possible too. Highs top out early in the 60s but with the front through by afternoon, the winds increase and shift to the northwest, which quickly brings in much chillier air. Lows plummet to the lower 30s by Sunday morning, and high temperatures are much cooler in the lower 40s for the second half of the weekend. The breeze remains brisk too.

NEXT WEEK

We don’t stay chilly for long, as temperatures by Monday are back to near 50 degrees Monday with a few showers possible. Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies. Readings are back into the middle 50s. Late evening showers are possible but the best threat is overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures spike to the lower 60s ahead of a cold front. Cooler air returns behind the front for the rest of the week.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist