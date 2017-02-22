Turning Point in York County expands to offer counseling for men and boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Turning Point in York County, a counseling and advocacy center, has reached a turning point in their services.

The center at 2100 E. Market Street in Springettsbury Township will be expanding to include helping men and boys.

Right now, the center only offered services to women and girls.

Turning Point promotes healing for childhood sexual abuse survivors in the form of different therapies.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in six boys will be sexually violated before his 18th birthday.

Matthew Sandusky, an advisory board member, said, "It takes men and boys longer in life to even disclose. So if we have services in places like Turning Point you know available to them at a younger age, then hopefully we get to them quicker, and we know that healing is possible."

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is giving the center a three-year grant from the Victims of Crime Act to help fund the expansion.