19-year old charged in connection to Penbrook shooting waives hearing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A Dauphin County man appeared in court this morning for burglary and related charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Dauphin County.

19-year old Davaughn Jackson waived his hearing this morning . A judge reduced his bond to $50,000.

The shooting happened January 19th inside a home on Walnut Street. According to authorities, 38-year old Harvey Eden shot and killed a 16-year old boy who broke into this home. The Dauphin County District Attorney considered the shooting self-defense.

Jackson was taken into custody in connection to the break-in.