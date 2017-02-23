× Columbia woman accused of attacking police officer after making false calls for help

COLUMBIA, PA. — A Columbia woman is accused of kicking and trying to bite a police officer who responded to her phony calls. It happened on February 13, around 2:14 p.m. A Columbia Borough Police officer was sent to 469 Locust Street after Marysue Perry called twice, saying that she’d hurt herself.

The officer found out that Perry had not harmed herself, and that she was calling other service agencies, making similar claims. Police warned her to stop making the false calls.At some point, according to court documents, Perry attacked the officer, grabbing at his Taser. She had to be pushed away several times. Perry then allegedly kicked the officer 5-10 times in his lower extremities. When the officer told Perry she was under arrested, she tried to bite him and kicked him several more times. She threatened to attack a judge and harm corrections officers.

Perry is charged with aggravated assault, false alarms to an agency of public safety and resisting arrest.