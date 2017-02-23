× Dad charged in New Year’s Eve fatal shooting of 17 year old juvenile

GREENCASTLE, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police charge Mark A. Nelson, 52, of Carlisle, with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person for his role in a fatal shooting of a 17 Matthew Mitchell on New Year’s Eve. It happen at Nelson’s then residence a townhouse in the 400 block of W. Baltimore Street in Greencastle.

Mitchell was deceased when police arrived on the scene shortly after 10 p.m. He had been shot by Nelson’s then15 year old Taylor Nelson. During the investigation it became very clear that alcohol and marijuana played a part in the incident. Nelson’s son admitted that he, a 16 year old juvenile and Mitchell had been drinking and that his father knew it. Nelson himself was intoxicated and had been smoking marijuana. Police also found numerous long guns and random ammunition all through the three story townhouse. Long guns were found under a futon, on beds, against the wall, and inside an open safe. Multiple handgns were also found. The ammunition was for various calibers and was found in every room of the residence, on the floor, under the sink, in drawers, on counters and in trash cans. None of the guns or ammo was locked up or secured.

Taylor Nelson, who turned 16 on February is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide, claimed he got one of his father’s guns to scare Mitchell because he had been picking on him. He chambered a round, pointed the gun at the Mitchell’s head and pulled the trigger.

Mark Nelson faces a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.