East Pennsboro Area School District to discuss closing West Creek Hills Elementary Thursday evening

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– East Pennsboro Area School District will hold a meeting to discuss closing West Creek Hills Elementary on Thursday meeting.

According to a message posted on the East Pennsboro Area School District website, it will be the second such community meeting to discuss the topic.

The message reads:

The East Pennsboro Area Board of School Directors will hold a second community meeting on Thursday, February 23, 2017, from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the East Pennsboro Area Middle School LGI. The topic of the meeting will be to discuss the preferred option proposed in the recent district feasibility study which includes the possibility of closing and vacating West Creek Hills Elementary. We are asking all attendees to please enter the MS the night of the meeting at the entrance closest to the cafeteria. This is the entrance that is to the far right when you are facing the front of the building. Please do not enter in the main entrance as that area will be closed.