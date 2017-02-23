× Fatal crash: 21-year-old Shazmir Martino charged with murder

Shazmir S. Martino, 21, was charged Wednesday with murder for an incident that began at York Suburban High School and happened on Nov. 8, 2015.

Elijah Juan Moultrey and Brandon Lamar Moultrey were killed in a car crash, when Martino tried to evade police. According to a police report, Martino was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Homicide by Vehicle, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed, and Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed.

The accident took place at 3rd Ave. and Harrison St. in Spring Garden Township, York County, when Martino allegedly lost control of his car, and struck a detached garage causing serious injuries, police reported. Police said he was traveling at high rates of speed, topping more than 80 mph in both 25 mph and 35 mph speed zones.

Police speculated Martino was evading police due to an incident that happened around 4 p.m. at York Suburban High School. A student reported to Spring Garden Township Police Department that he had been assaulted by a group of four black men until he passed out. Spring Garden Township Police Officer Adam Garman reported that the student appeared to have a concussion, and that the student’s thoughts and speech were slow. He noted the student also appeared to be in significant pain.

As a green, Buick LeSabre sedan passed school property, the student’s mom told Garman that she thought it was one of the men who had assaulted her son. Garman pursued the car, which is when Martino accelerated away from Hollywood Drive. During the pursuit, Martino lost control of his car due to speeding, police alleged, and that’s when he caused injuries to himself and his passenger, Brandon Smallwood, who was ejected from the car. Both Elijah and Brandon Moultrey were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.