Harrisburg man charged with unlawful possession of an AR-15, ammunition

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Yamil Mediavilla-Diaz, age 30, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was indicted on February 22, 2017, by a federal grand jury on a firearms charge.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that on August 19, 2016, in Harrisburg, Mediavilla-Diaz unlawfully possessed an AR-15 and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrisburg City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership, a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the partnership consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes with firearms.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is ten years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Pennsylvania