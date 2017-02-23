× Hershey man charged in early morning home invasion, burglary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Hershey man is behind bars charged in an early morning home invasion/burglary. Derry Township Police responded at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of an active home invasion at a residence located on Trinidad Avenue, Hershey.

The female victim told police that she woke up to an unknown male standing over her inside her bedroom. There was no else in the home. The male attempted to cover the victim’s mouth but she fought back before the male eventually fled on foot to a nearby alley as reported by the victim and a neighbor who was alerted to the sounds of the struggle. The victim was transported to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

At about 8:00 am, investigators identified a potential suspect based upon physical evidence and witness statements. Hershey resident 56 year old Dennis Divittore, was subsequently apprehended and charged with Burglary, Simple Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Possessing Instruments of a Crime and Criminal Mischief.

Following arraignment, Divittore was sent Dauphin County Prison where he is being held on $25,000 bail.