Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad recalled, reports of battery chemicals leaking

Moose Toys recalls Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad toys due to 17 reports of battery caps becoming a projectile or battery chemicals leaking. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the toy company said it was told of two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor’s office visits for eye irritation from battery chemicals

According to the commission’s report, the battery’s cap can become a projectile and the battery’s chemicals can leak, posing chemical and injury hazards. It’s estimated that 427,000 were sold at AAFES, Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2016 through February 2017 for about $15 for the Lil Frog and $25 for the Lil Frog Lily Pad.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the toy frogs, refrain from opening the battery compartment and contact Moose Toys for a free replacement Little Live Pet product. Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys operate with four button batteries and jump.

Recalled:

Little Live Pets Lil Frog has SKU: 28217 and Lil Frog Lily Pad has SKU: 28218 printed on the frog’s lower belly near its left thigh with a manufacture date code under it. The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216. The toy frogs were sold in pink, blue and green colors.

Consumer Contact:

Moose Toys toll-free at 844-575-0340 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday PT or online at http://www.moosetoys.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.