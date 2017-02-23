× Man charged in August 2016 crash that killed Quarryville woman

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man has been charged in an August 2016 crash that killed a Quarryville woman in Lancaster County.

Kevin B. Grove, 34, formerly of Quarryville, was charged Wednesday with accidents involving death, driving with a suspended license, careless driving and other traffic violations. Grove is currently incarcerated in Bedford County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

Police say Grove was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck north on Route 222 in Strasburg Township on August 31, 2016 when his vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and hit a dump truck– just south of Otsu Road.

Grove’s passenger, 30-year-old Randall Wilps,of Quarryville died at the scene. Grove was injured in the crash.

The dump truck driver, Michael Martin, 35, of Ephrata, was not hurt.

Police discovered Grove’s license was suspended for a DUI at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators believe Grove was either inattentive or otherwise distracted when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of Route 222, court documents state.