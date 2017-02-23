× Man threatens to shoot up Social Security Office

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Harrisburg man is behind bars for threatening to shoot a social security office after being “ping-ponged” around.

According to a complaint and affidavit, Rodney Deavers, 46, on Feb. 10, around 11 a.m. Deavers was on the phone with employees of the Cameron Street Social Security Office in Harrisburg. He was trying to claim his social security benefits. Deavers, who was identified over the phone by his social security number, became angry after he was asked for identifying information.

Deavers began yelling at the employees claiming he was getting “ping ponged” around between that office and the Walnut Street office and said that he was ready to go down to the social security office and “start shooting”.

Deavers is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Deavers is in Dauphin County prison in lieu of bail.