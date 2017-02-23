Millions of knives recalled after reports of them breaking, causing injury

About 2 million units of Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery has been recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported. The company recalled them after receiving 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, including four injuries requiring stitches. The firm also said it received about 3,150 reports of broken knives.
The commission is urging consumers to stop using recalled cutlery and to contact Calphalon for a replacement product. The knives are carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives. Sets were made between August 2008 and March 2016.
The product was sold at J.C. Penny, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at http://www.Amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016. Recalled knives were sold from September 2008 through December 2016 for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.
The following models are included in the recall:
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
4.5″ Parer
KNR10045C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
7″ Santoku
KNR0007C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
Contemporary Paring Knife Set
1821332
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
5″ Santoku
KNR0005C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
8″ Chef Knife
KNR4008C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility
KNSR002C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer
KNSR0102C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set
3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
1808009
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set
4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
1808008
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set
4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
1922890
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set
4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
1922971
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set
4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
1932810
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set
4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
1922976
Consumer Contact:
Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.calphalon.com and click on “Customer Support” at the bottom of the page then “Recalls” for more information.