Millions of knives recalled after reports of them breaking, causing injury

About 2 million units of Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery has been recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported. The company recalled them after receiving 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, including four injuries requiring stitches. The firm also said it received about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

The commission is urging consumers to stop using recalled cutlery and to contact Calphalon for a replacement product. The knives are carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives. Sets were made between August 2008 and March 2016.

The product was sold at J.C. Penny, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at http://www.Amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016. Recalled knives were sold from September 2008 through December 2016 for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

The following models are included in the recall:

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

4.5″ Parer

KNR10045C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

7″ Santoku

KNR0007C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

Contemporary Paring Knife Set

1821332

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

5″ Santoku

KNR0005C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

8″ Chef Knife

KNR4008C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility

KNSR002C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer

KNSR0102C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set

3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

1808009

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set

4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

1808008

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set

4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1922890

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set

4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1922971

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set

4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1932810

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set

4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

1922976

Consumer Contact:

Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.calphalon.com and click on “Customer Support” at the bottom of the page then “Recalls” for more information.