Record warmth possible Thursday with a late day shower chance

VERY WARM END TO WEEK: Temperatures turn even warmer through the end of the week. It’s a milder start to Thursday, with readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. There are a few foggy spots, otherwise the region wakes up to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures jump well into the 60s through the morning, with many spots likely touching 70 degrees by the afternoon. A warm front nearby brings the chance for a couple late day or evening showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm. A shower is still possible overnight, in addition to a few more foggy spots. By Friday, the region is in the lower to middle 70s for temperatures! There’s plenty of clouds and warm southwest breeze.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more typical February air mass starts sliding in for the weekend. There’s widespread showers Saturday ahead of a cold front that cools us down. A few gusty thunderstorms are not out of the question. After a mild start, temperatures still make it into the 60s despite clouds and rain chances. Winds are quite gusty, especially later during the day and into the night. This is because chillier air starts working in Saturday night, with temperatures in the 30s by Sunday morning. Conditions are breezy Sunday, but mostly sunny. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 40s with colder wind chill values expected.

NEXT WEEK: The chillier air doesn’t linger too long. It appears modest warming takes place again on Monday. We’ll watch for a small shower chance. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday starts chilly, with a late shower possible. Temperatures reach the 50s by the afternoon. There’s the chance for more showers Wednesday, but it’s even milder. Expect readings to be milder, near 60 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!