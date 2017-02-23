× Theft suspect caught with stolen items from vehicles

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – North Middleton Township Police were called at about 2:15 a.m. on Friday, February 17, to the 500 block of McClure’s Gap Road for an active break in. The victim reported seeing someone entering vehicles.

Police located Austin Huston Texas Kelley, 20, of Lower Frankford Township, in the area. Kelley was in possession of items stolen from the vehicles and open buildings. Police also discovered that a minor child was with him. In addition Kelley was in possession of a controlled substance.

Kelley was arrested, processed at central booking and released.

On Tuesday, February 21, police filed the following charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Corruption of Minors, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kelly will receive the charges by mail. Police have recovered several items connected with the alleged thefts. Police are still searching for a 50cc motorcycle with a red tank that was taken from the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to phone North Middleton Township Police at (717) 243-7910.