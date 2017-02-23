Thousands of snow geese migrate to the area early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENS, Pa. - At the Middle Creek Wildlife Area on the Lancaster and Lebanon County line people can see nearly 70,000 snow geese. According to wildlife experts the geese migrate here every year in search of food. This year, due to the warm temperatures the geese are early.

"Warm days brought the tender grass shoots and also brought the snow geese looking for that to feed on,"said Albert Keith from the Wildlife Center.

The best time to see the geese is at dusk or dawn. During the day there is still a chance to see many geese on the water. The driving path to see the geese will open on March 1. For now, people that want to see them up close will have to walk down about a quarter mile path. There is no telling how long the geese will stay.

"They will leave here when the first tender grass shoots start to show up in the Finger Lakes area of New York. This is their next major stop," said Keith.