Trail cameras capture masked man and, minutes later, fire on York County homeowners’ property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - A family says that a masked man was on their property in Springettsbury Township minutes before flames erupted in part of their woods.

The homeowners captured photos of a masked man on their property thanks to one of their 8 trail cameras.

They say it’s not the first time someone has walked through their woods. However, it is the first time they had to deal with such a mess afterwards.

A trail camera captures these photos of a masked man carrying a bag through private property on Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township, York County.

That was at 3:10 in the afternoon.

Then, at 3:43 p.m., the same camera captures flames sparking in the same area, and minutes later, the woods on fire.

"I immediately just started shaking and bawling. I haven't felt this fear like that and then in turned into anger really,” said one homeowner.

The homeowners are convinced it’s a case of arson and didn't wish to be on camera out of fear of retaliation.

"As a mother, your worst fear is someone coming, your home is your safe-haven where you should feel safe,” she explained.

Springettsbury Township Police say it’s a fire investigation.

"We have no indication that it was intentionally set at this point that's why we want to talk to the gentleman to see what he was doing at the time of the fire,” said Sergeant Brian Wilbur.

Charred remnants and the smell of fire linger in the woods where the family says their children play.

"Unfortunately, it makes me kind of step away, you know, and try to rethink how safe we are right now,” said the father.

It’s not the first time someone has walked through the 7-acre area, according to the homeowners.

"There was someone walking once with a machete, someone else with a rifle,” added the mother.

And now, the masked man -- who the mother says she has a message for: "Forgiveness is in my heart. You can't live without forgiveness. I definitely would be able to forgive the person who did this if I could talk to the person and see why, what was going on through their mind, in their heart at the time."

Right now, police say whoever the man was on that property is not facing any trespassing charges. They just want to find out who it is to see what really happened.