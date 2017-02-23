We’ll come close to another record high Friday

ANOTHER 70 DEGREE DAY!

Once again dense fog may form overnight, especially, areas that receive any showers today. Clouds and fog keep temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees through the morning hours Friday. Clouds break up allowing for sunshine, combined with a gusty,

warm breeze out of the south, helps to quickly boosts temperatures into the 70s. The record for Friday is 75 and we are going to come close. February 2017 continues to look like it will be in the top five warmest of all time. It is a warm evening with temperatures still well into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Changes arrive over the weekend. A very strong cold front capable of producing a line of thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by isolated damaging winds, are possible Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center placed the area under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. This means storms may strengthen enough to produce winds strong enough to cause damage. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph are possible along the potent cold front. After morning lows in the 50s, highs spike early into the mid 60s before plummeting quickly after the passage of the front late in the day. Winds continue breezy the rest of the evening into Sunday. Much cooler air in the 40s settles in for the second half of the weekend. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures jump back up into the upper 40s Monday with a few showers possible. Tuesday is back into the 50s and mainly dry. Overnight, shower chances go up with an approaching warm front. Milder air surges into the area boosting temperatures closer to 60 for Wednesday. A cold front comes through late in the day bringing another round of showers. Thursday is breezy with partly sunny skies. Readings fall back to the lower 50s.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist