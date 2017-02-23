× York rezoning proposal to be discussed at public hearing Thursday evening

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A rezoning proposal for the corner of E. Market Street and Mount Zion Road, where the Modernaire Motel stands, has received the green light from the York County Planning Commission.

Now, the township plans to hold a public hearing on Thursday to discuss the proposed rezoning.

At local meetings, the prospect that this brings the area closer to commercial redevelopment has drawn the displeasure of residents.

The planning commission staff has recommended that Springettsbury Township adopt the proposed rezoning of 13 parcels from neighborhood commercial to mixed use with a town center overlay. The planning commission voted 8-0 on Tuesday evening to approve the recommendation.

By having a mixed use with a town center overlay, it allows for a number of possibilities, including restaurants to stores to multi-family housing. Overall, the transformation requires specific designs, pedestrian access, and other elements.

The hearing is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Supervisors may vote on the rezoning later in the evening during the regularly scheduled board of supervisors meeting.