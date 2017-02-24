× 2 teens charged after gunfire erupts in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police seized five guns and arrested two teenagers after gunfire erupted in Lancaster city on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the first block of West Filbert Street around 8:24 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.While en route–police spotted two teens walking away from the area and tried to stop them–but the they fled.

Officers caught up with one of the teens, identified only as a 17-year-old Manor Township boy, and took him into custody after Tasering him. Police searched the teen and recovered three guns.

The second teen, identified as 19-year-old Carlos Rivera, was apprehended a few blocks away near Columbia Avenue and Ruby Street. Rivera told police he had been hurt during a previous shooting and required medical treatment. He was taken to a local hospital. Officers recovered a single gun on Rivera’s person.

Before leaving the area–police were notified that a gun was found near where Rivera had fled from.

Officers recovered 13 spent shell casings at the West Filbert Street shooting scene and discovered two homes were hit by gunfire. One of the stray bullets went through a window and lodged itself in a wall. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

Rivera, of Lancaster, and the 17-year-old were each charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person. Rivera was also charged with persons not to possess firearms. The 17-year-old is also charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Rivera was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.