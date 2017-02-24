× Carjacking at gunpoint in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police are on the lookout for a black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan that was stolen at gunpoint Thursday night. It happen at about 10:40 p.m. in the area of the Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Avenue.

The victim, a 39 year-old Mountville man, told officers that he had been parked at the intersection of Coral Street and Third Street, waiting to meet a female friend. While he was waiting, a black male in his 20’s, got into the victim’s car from the passenger door. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspect also threatened to harm the victim if he did not surrender the car.

The victim got out and the suspect drove away in his vehicle. The victim’s cell phone was left in the vehicle. The victim, who was not injured, said he walked to the Gas Mart to call and wait for police.

The victim told investigators that the female friend he had been waiting to meet and the carjacking suspect are known to each other as she had had mentioned his nickname during a prior meeting.

The stolen car’s PA registration plate number is KGT7214.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Will Smith at (717) 735-3351 smithw@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.