× Cousin of Harrisburg shooting victim charged with aggravated assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Bureau Police charged 16-year-old Michael Windham with Aggravated assault and related weapons charges for allegedly shooting his 13-year-old cousin.

Police said Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of North St. The victim, a 13-year-old boy who lived with extended family in the North St. home, was found with a gunshot wound lying on the floor. He is reportedly in stable condition, police said.

Upon arrival, medics rushed him to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Police then interviewed Windham, and charged him as an adult.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding the case is to contact Officer Pierce at 717-255-7320, or email at JPierce@cityofhbg.com.

Tips can be submitted through Crime Watch. Tips remain confidential.