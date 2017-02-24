EMS commended for use of naloxone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Health officials with Governor Wolf's administration are thanking local emergency medical service workers for their use of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. The Physician General, as well as the Acting Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs in the state, commended EMS employees with South Central for not only using the drug to save lives, but also for training others to do the same. A recovery specialist, who was revived himself with naloxone after an overdose back in 2013, called EMS unsung heroes.

"The guys who are on the scene, the police officers, the EMS officers give people that second chance at life," said Mark McCullough.

Under Governor Wolf's budget proposal, $10 million would go toward expanding access to naloxone for Pennsylvania's first responders.