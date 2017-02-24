× Expect gusty thunderstorms for Saturday

STORMY SATURDAY

Expect a very warm evening in the 60s this evening. Breeze continues out of the south keeping temperatures mild overnight. Lows once again only drop to the lower and middle 50s. A very potent cold front, capable of producing a line of thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by isolated damaging winds, are possible Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center placed the area under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. This means storms may strengthen enough to produce winds strong enough to cause damage. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph are possible along the cold front. Highs spike early into the middle and upper 60s before plummeting quickly after the passage of the front late in the day. Timing for the convective line is between 1pm in the west continuing to around 6pm in the east. Winds continue breezy the rest of the evening into Sunday. Much cooler air in the 40s settles in for the second half of the weekend. Wind chills will run in the 30s. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

MILD TO END FEBRUARY

Temperatures bounce quickly to the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday. A stray shower is possible but most of the day is dry. A few showers are possible Tuesday and it remains mild in the 50s. A cold front swings through Wednesday keeping shower chances around. Highs spike to near 60 degrees then fall back Thursday. Readings are in the upper 40s and lower 50s but are cooler Friday in the middle and upper 40s under partly sunny skies. It is breezy both days.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist