CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA.- The Helsel family lost everything when their home, on Buck Road, burned down on Sunday afternoon. The couple, their daughters ( 7-months old and 6), and the family dogs were able to escape. When their daughter’s classmates, parents and teachers heard about the fire they began collecting donations at Conewago Elementary School.

Outside of what is being done at the school, there is also a gofundme page.