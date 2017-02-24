× Motorcyclist runs red light in front of police, arrested following chase

LANCASTER, Pa.–A motorcyclist who ran a red light in front of police was arrested following a high-speed chase in Lancaster city Thursday night.

Edwin Perez-Perez, 44, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police and other traffic violations.

According to police reports, an officer was at the intersection of Columbia and South West End Avenue when Perez, who was driving a motorcycle in front of the officer, drove through a red light. Perez proceeded through another red light at the intersection of Columbia and North President Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop Perez, but he kept driving at a high-rate of speed along Columbia Avenue for about four miles. He was eventually taken into custody along the 3700 block of Columbia Avenue.