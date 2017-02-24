Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enola, PA. - Giant Food Stores kicking off its "One-Day Give" event. Giant Food Stores President Tom Lenkevich is giving away $5,000 in gift cards to each of five Central Pennsylvania food banks and pantries. It's in an effort to help fight hunger in the local communities Giant serves.

"It doesn't take much in donations to put food on people's tables, as well as feed individuals throughout their communities," said Tom Lenkevich, Giant Food Stores president.

As part of the "One-Day Give" event, Giant Food Stores will give $155,000 total to 31 food banks and pantries throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland. The "One-Day Give" is part of the store's "Bag Hunger" campaign.