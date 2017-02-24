PA State Police: Suspect in Alyin Hernandez’s abduction in custody

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody and the child has been recovered. https://t.co/JV4m1AKsFu — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 24, 2017

ALTOONA, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction from the Bridgeport Connecticut Police Department.

Aylin Sophia Hernandez, 6, was abducted from Greenwood St. in Bridgeport, Connecticut by Oscar Hernandez.

Aylni is described as 4′ tall, weighing about 55 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Oscar Hernandez, 39, is described as being 5’3″ tall, weighing about 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The child and suspect are believed to be in the Altoona, Pennsylvania area in silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata, with Connecticut registration “AG91925.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by dialing 911.